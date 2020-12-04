Community Center Offers La Cañada Flintridge Street Signs for Sale

In partnership with the City of La Cañada Flintridge, the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge has received over 200 street signs from the City of La Cañada as they replace older signs and improve roadways. The Community Center has made these signs available to the public as a fundraiser for the organization.

“These signs bring a sense of nostalgia and joy for residents of La Cañada who have been here for generations as well as those new to the area. With signs like Chevy Chase Dr., Foothill Blvd., Flintridge Ave. and Rockland Pl. there is something for every family to enjoy,” said Ethan Stern, executive director of the Community Center. “In a time when folks are looking for a way to celebrate their community and give back, these signs are a great way to show pride in the city and celebrate it during this challenging time.”

By purchasing a street sign, residents can take an active role in supporting the Community Center and take home a memento of the city they love.

For more information, visit www.cclcf.org or to inquire about purchasing street signs please contact the Center’s main office at (818) 790-4353 or office@cclcf.org.