PSHA Names New President

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts (PSHA) has announced Barbara Damerel as the organization’s new president for the 2020-21 term. An active member of PSHA since 2003, Damerel has held numerous board and committee positions over the years, including benefit chair for the 2019 Pasadena Showcase House of Design in Descanso Gardens.

“Over the years I have observed how resilient PSHA is as an organization while undertaking a fundraiser of such an enormous size and scope as the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. I have been awed by the resourcefulness and dedication of the all-volunteer membership as we find solutions to nearly insurmountable problems. Now, with all the issues presented by the pandemic, we have once again faced adversity and pivoted to present the 2020 Showcase House as an innovative and comprehensive virtual tour,” Damerel said.

Damerel is not new to volunteering. She has volunteered in the Huntington Hospital gift shop for 39 years and currently serves on the board for the Hill Haribson House in San Marino. She was very active in San Marino Schools, Girl Scouts and San Marino Chapter of National Charity League.

She is a resident of San Marino since 1977 with her husband Jeffrey. She has a grown son, Barrett, and his wife Brooke and granddaughter Clarke, who reside in La Cañada. Her daughter, Darsie, and husband Ryan live in Kenmore, Washington. When she is not volunteering, she owns an insurance business.

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts was created to bring the joy of music to children and adults through exposure, education and experience. Since 1948, has donated over $23 million and countless volunteer hours dedicated to reaching 6,000 elementary school students and musicians aged 16-24 annually. And Gifts & Grants program awards financial support to non-profit organization in the local performing arts community.

More information can be found pasadenashowcase.org.