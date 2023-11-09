Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose

Residents living in and around the Montrose area can learn about their risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus, located at 2657 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose, will host this community event on Nov. 29.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.