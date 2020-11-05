People Making News

The following students earned a spot on the Oregon State University scholastic honor roll for the summer term 2020: From Glendale, Sophia R. Daher, a junior majoring in public health; from La Cañada Flintridge, Tessa Coffey, a senior majoring in art and Nathan C. Pung, a senior majoring in business information systems.

A total of 1,207 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

__________________

Jason Rowton of La Cañada was named to Fort Lewis College’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Rowton’s major is economics.

To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Fort Lewis College blends small class sizes, engaged faculty, and unparalleled research opportunities to help students earn college degrees and chase dreams. Guided by real-world experiences and a bountiful landscape, its students develop critical thinking and communication skills to fuel further studies or rewarding careers.

__________________

Melissa Dunnigan of Sunland and Melanie Ramos of Tujunga began their academic journey at Biola University in La Mirada this fall.

Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 34 countries around the world. Students began classes on Monday, Aug. 31.

Biola students are attending classes remotely this fall through “Biola at Home” -– Biola’s new digital experience of a Biola education.