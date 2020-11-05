Information Meeting for Debutante Program

Calling all mothers of sophomore girls in La Cañada and surrounding communities.

The La Cañada Thursday Club is presenting an informational meeting about their debutante program. Mothers of daughters who are currently high school sophomores who might be interested in the Les Fleurettes Debutante program are invited to attend the informational meeting planned at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Thursday Club clubhouse at 4440 Woodleigh Lane. The meeting will be held outside in the courtyard with COVID-19 protocols followed of social distancing and wearing of masks.

This is a “mothers only” meeting to explain the requirements for Thursday Club membership and to answer questions about the debutante program.

The 16-month program starts in the girls’ junior year of high school. Each participant must complete 10 hours of community service, 10 hours of charitable activities and 10 hours of cultural experience.

Personal development instructions are given at monthly meetings including modern etiquette, personal correspondence, public speaking, social media etiquette and personal safety for women, among other lessons. The girls bond in these 16 months and lifelong friendships are established.

The program is capped by the annual Bal Blanc de Noel, an event held at the end of each December that has been organized by the Thursday Club since 1952.

Those who plan to attend the meeting should contact alisonmcquay@gmail.com to RSVP.