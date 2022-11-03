The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Showcases its 75th Annual Installation of Officers and Board

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada reached a milestone with its 75th Annual Installation of Officers and Board of Directors celebration. With the La Cañada High School string quartet serenading the 60 members and guests at the Oakmont Country Club, the formal passing of the gavel was made to newly inaugurated from Immediate Past President Terry Piasky.

Master of ceremonies Dr. Michael Leininger officiated the festivities with humor and distinction as Michael Freed led a patriotic song accompanied by Linda Fors on the piano. The pledge of allegiance was conducted by Nancy Leininger with Joe Radabaugh reciting the inspirational poem “Helping Others” by Kate Summers.

Before the new board’s installation, two awards were announced that had been kept as a surprise. The 2021-22 Gil Smith Award was presented to Pat Liddell for his exemplary service and countless volunteer hours to the club and the community. The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year was awarded to Stephanie Arnold for her outstanding leadership and service to the club as a new member.

McRae’s acceptance speech, propelled by her theme of “Making Service Count for Kids,” focused on youth. At the top of her list are Kiwanis programs, such as the local Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for 7/8, and TERRIFIC Kids, which recognizes deserving sixth grade elementary students.

McRae said, “Getting to this point has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to do good for the kids and all the community. We have a great board and our members are amazing. I’m an idea person, a trait I got from my dad. I look forward to working together to make things happen so we can inspire kids to be the best they can be.”

When asked what her philosophy is about youth, McRae best summed it up with a quote by C.S. Lewis: “Children are not a distraction from more important work; they are the most important work.”

McRae joined Kiwanis in July of 2018. She has been married to David since 1985 and has three adult children.

Another part of the evening’s program included special greetings, commemorative plaques and certificates to outgoing board members from representatives of several dignitaries.

As the outgoing officers and board of directors were thanked, their formal retirement was conducted by 2021-22 Kiwanis Division 3 Lieutenant Governor Jose Sierra. The official installation of the incoming 2022-23 officers and directors was presided over by 2022-23 Kiwanis Division 3 Lieutenant Governor Cathy Keen. Those inducted were: officers – President Trish McRae, Immediate Past President Terry Piasky, President-Elect Joe Radabaugh, Vice President Alice Perez, Treasurer Michael Freed and Secretary Jeremiah Arnold. Directors Diane DellaValle, Kaitzer Puglia, Gigi Schlueter and Terry Walker. Continuing directors Caroline Que Anderson, Greg Brown, Pat Liddell, Matt Regan and Sky Sprowles.

Those interested in learning more about Kiwanis or want to attend a meeting that includes featured speakers or “K-Mix,” a monthly networking evening social for members and business members, email kiwaniscluboflacanada@gmail.com or call (818) 495-5141. With the club’s invigorated tagline of “Be Kind, Be Cool, Be Our Guest,” Kiwanians are ready to make a difference to help kids be their best.