Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital Partners with Glendale Police and Fire for Breast Cancer Awareness

Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center was honored to be this year’s sponsor of the Glendale Police Dept.’s Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative. Representatives from the Glendale Police and Fire departments brought their pink-wrapped cruiser, motorcycles and battalion trucks to the hospital to raise awareness around breast cancer. About one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer and more than 43,000 are expected to die from the disease this year.