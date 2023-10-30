Discover the Magic ‘Behind The Gates’ During Open House at Ramona Convent

Ramona Convent, a 19-acre campus with a rich history, prepares young women to be resilient people of faith who think critically in all facets of life. When the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary arrived in the Los Angeles area, they came with the vision, motivation and courage to create an educational platform for young women who aspire to become socially conscious leaders. One hundred thirty four years later, Ramona Convent continues to be the San Gabriel Valley’s premier all girls high school that delivers a rigorous educational curriculum alongside leadership development and spiritual growth.

Its compassionate and highly educated administration, faculty and staff are committed to enriching the lives of its students while inspiring creative thought and also focusing on full development and measured outcomes. The arts, sciences, athletics and interdisciplinary curriculum help its students obtain a global perspective. Faith formation allows students to fully understand and appreciate the importance of service and support for the marginalized and the poor. Together, these elements enable students to become well-rounded young women prepared for higher education.

Students are accepted not only into California’s top-ranking colleges and universities but nationwide ones as well. Ramona Convent provides broad exposure to these campuses through numerous college tours throughout the year.

This year, Ramona is excited to launch a new “J Term” mini-enrichment program. Students will have the opportunity to travel for a school-sponsored college tour, work an internship or stay on campus and take classes such as financial literacy, hiking and poetry, dance conditioning, podcasting and more!

All are welcome to visit its beautiful 19¼-acre campus during open house on Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon – 3 p.m. Take a campus tour, participate in a hands-on Makerspace project, visit with administrators, teachers, parents and students, see its award-winning robot in action, and enjoy music and theatre performances along with visual art displays. See firsthand why Ramona Convent is a school unlike any other.

Ramona Convent is located at 1701 W. Ramona Road in Alhambra. Call (626) 282-4151 for more information.