Hoots & Howls for Halloween! By Holly Ween, Scare Reporter

Here it is, my last Halloween Report for 2022. As I get my broom ready to fly out on Halloween night to enjoy all the scares and screams in the Crescenta Valley, I wondered if other places celebrate the spooky season too, and guess what? Some of them do!

Enjoy this list from around the world as you prepare your ghosts and ghouls, your porches and homes for All Hallows Eve. I look forward to scaring you all again next year but until then may your tricks be frighteningly fun, your treats be scary sweet and to all have a Happy Happy Halloween!

Samhain, Ireland/Scotland: A festival stemming from ancient Celtic and pagan rituals, samhain means “end of the light half of the year.” Today these countries celebrate Halloween with festivals including bonfires, games and traditional Irish foods.

Día de los Muertos, Mexico: Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a festival celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 to honor those who have passed away.

Day of Dracula, Romania: People from all over the world gather at Vlad Tepes’ supposed home at Bran Castle in Transylvania, Romania. While it is unclear if Tepes lived here, there are tours and parties offered on Halloween.

Kawasaki Halloween Parade, Japan: With nearly 4,000 participants, the Kawasaki Halloween Parade is the biggest parade of its kind in Japan. Located just outside of Tokyo, this parade has been around for 21 years.

Pangangaluluwa, the Philippines: Instead of trick-or-treating, children in the Philippines go door-to-door, singing and asking for prayers for those stuck in purgatory.

The Hungry Ghost Festival, Hong Kong: This festival occurs on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month when people believe spirits get restless and start roaming around the world. This festival serves to “feed” these spirits both money and food.

Pitru Paksha, India: In the Hindu religion, Pitru Paksha is a festival where many believe the souls of lost loved ones are allowed to return to earth and be with their families.

Dzién Zaduszny, Poland: This tradition takes place in early November when many travel to cemeteries to visit the graves of their family members.

Awuru Odo Festival, Nigeria: This festival occurs every two years when it is believed spirits will return to Earth. It marks the return of departed family and friends to the living.

Pchum Ben, Cambodia: Many Buddhist families celebrate Pchum Ben, a religious holiday to celebrate those who passed away.