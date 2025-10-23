CV Lions Club Annual Holiday Craft and Gift Boutique

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is hosting its annual craft and gift boutique “Falling into the Holidays” on Saturday Oct. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the historic St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

“Approximately 30 vendors will be featured, including some of our community’s most talented artisans and craftspeople,” said Diana Tyson, the Lions Club chair of the boutique.

At the boutique, there will also be a raffle, baked goods sale and barbecued food available for purchase. The local singing group Monday@JoJo’s will be performing holiday music from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Proceeds from the boutique will benefit The Fire House Youth Center and the CV Lions Club high school scholarship program.

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information on this or other events for the CV Lions Club, contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com, phone: (818) 625 5221 or visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1713876119295831/.