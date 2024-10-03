USC Verdugo Hills Hospital

Adria Navarro, PhD, LCSW

Program Manager

September was National Suicide Prevention Month. As one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., suicide is on the rise – especially among people aged 65 and over. While older adults comprise just 16.8% of the population, they make up approximately 22% of suicides.

Suicide is disproportionately higher in older adults for several reasons. These range from loneliness, grief over the passing of loved ones, chronic illness/pain and cognitive impairment. The physical, emotional and cognitive struggles faced by older adults can lead to feelings of depression, which over time can evolve into clinical depression. Clinical depression is not a normal part of aging, yet it remains under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated.

An important first step in preventing suicide is knowing the warning signs that an older adult may be depressed and considering self-harm including:

Loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy

Giving away beloved items or changing his/her will

Avoiding social activities

Neglecting self-care, medical regimens and grooming

Lack of concern for personal safety

Exhibiting a preoccupation with death

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline outlines five action steps you can take if you know an older adult who you believe is contemplating suicide:

Don’t be afraid to explicitly ask them if they are thinking about suicide. Also ask how you can help and be sure to listen carefully to their answers and acknowledge their emotional pain. Keep them safe. Find out if they have a specific suicide plan or timeline. Do they have access to the means/ability to carry out their plan? Learning the answers to these questions helps establish if a person is in immediate danger. Generally, the more detailed someone’s plan, the higher the risk. Someone at imminent risk may require intensive intervention. By calling 988, the National Suicide Lifeline is a valuable resource to help you determine next steps. Dialing or texting 988 connects people in crisis (or their concerned friends, family and caregivers) directly to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline where counselors provide free, unbiased and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Be there. If you’re able, find ways to be present to ease feelings of isolation and increase a sense of connectedness. If in-person visits are not possible, utilize phone or video calls. Try to identify others who may be willing to help. Help them connect. If an older person in your life is thinking about suicide, it’s critical for them to establish support systems they can rely on now and for future moments of crisis. This includes the 988 Lifeline as well as local resources. USC-VHH’s Stepping Stones program is a behavioral health program for adults aged 55-plus and can assist older adults in crisis. For more information about Stepping Stones call (818) 952-2270. Individuals should also be encouraged to discuss their feelings and suicidal ideation with their primary health care providers to seek referrals to mental health providers. Follow up. Studies have shown that following up can reduce suicide-related deaths in high-risk populations. Once you’ve had an initial conversation with the vulnerable person and helped them establish a support network, be sure to check in. It could be as simple as a phone call, text or a card letting them know you are thinking of them.

The USC Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA) is available to help address a wide variety of health-related social needs such as dementia, grief and loss and loneliness/isolation. Our resource specialists are available by calling (818) 949-4033 or at aging-resources@med.usc.edu. Our assistance is always free.