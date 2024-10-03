Authors Announced for LCFOG Luncheon

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) is preparing to host its highly anticipated Book and Author Luncheon on Oct. 22 at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. This event will be a literary delight for book lovers featuring addresses by three celebrated authors: Lian Dolan, J. Ryan Stradal and Frans Vischer. Attendees will have the chance to hear these renowned writers share their inspirations, creative processes and insights into their latest works and to purchase their latest books.

Lian Dolan has written the book, The Marriage Sabbatical: A Novel. She has a dynamic voice in contemporary literature and is known for her sharp wit, relatable characters and compelling storytelling. Her best-selling novels, The Marriage Sabbatical, The Sweeney Sisters, and Helen of Pasadena have captured readers’ hearts with their humor and depth, blending family drama and poignant themes of sisterhood. Dolan is also an accomplished podcast host, having co-created Satellite Sisters, a long-running show about women’s lives. With a background in journalism and entertainment, Dolan brings a wealth of experience to her novels and podcasts, where she explores themes of modern life, relationships and resilience with humor and heart.

Ryan Stradal has written the book Kitchens of the Great Midwest. His novels offer a rich, heartfelt exploration of mid western life, food and family. He is best known for Kitchens of the Great Midwest, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, and The Lager Queen of Minnesota, both of which earned critical acclaim for their evocative writing and warmth. Stradal’s characters are often everyday people grappling with life’s challenges with food serving as both a literal and metaphorical centerpiece in his stories. His ability to combine humor, nostalgia and authenticity has made him a favorite among readers looking for relatable, emotionally resonant stories.

Frans Vischer has illustrated the book Mate & Rix Escape Boredom, authored by Jolie Curran. The book is a fun way for kids to learn about double-digit addition through Visher’s charming characters. He is a man of many talents and is best known for his work as an animator for Disney and DreamWorks, Vischer has also made a name for himself in the world of children’s literature. His books, including Fuddles and A Very Fuddles Christmas, center around a mischievous and overindulged cat that learns valuable life lessons in humorous and heartwarming ways. Vischer’s experiences as an animator bring his characters to life in vibrant, playful illustrations. His background in the animation industry, where he worked on beloved films like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and “The Princess and the Frog,” adds a cinematic quality to his storytelling. Vischer’s delightful blend of visual art and storytelling makes his books a favorite among young readers and families alike.

The Book and Author Luncheon promises to be a memorable event, offering guests an opportunity to interact with these accomplished authors, ask questions and enjoy a lively discussion about their latest works and careers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase these books, which can be signed by the authors.

The event will take place at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Dr., La Cañada Flintridge on Oct. 22. Those who would like to attend should contact Joan Cleven at (818) 249-4603.

Written and submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO