Las Candelas Ladies Welcome 2022-23 Season of Service

On Sunday, Sept. 11, members of Las Candelas celebrated the end of summer and the beginning of a new year of service on the Terrace Patio at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. A Mexican-themed dinner, complete with chip-filled sombreros as centerpieces, set the tone for the gathering.

The group was welcomed by President Rosina Maize, who thanked the ladies for their past year of service. Service projects included preparing and serving meals to the clients at Ascencia, providing fun days, pizza parties and programs for the residential students at Sycamores, hosting a year-end party and giving gifts to graduating students at Hillsides, and providing supplies for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services activities. Las Candelas also awarded grants to Ascencia, Hillsides Youth Moving On and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Glendale during the 2021-22 year. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, service in the coming year promises to be more “hands on” and will begin with participating in the Didi Hirsch “Alive Together: Prevent Suicide Walk” at Exposition Park on Oct. 23.

Las Candelas is a non-profit organization of about 40 women founded in 1953. Its purpose is to give volunteer service and financial assistance to help improve the lives of children and youth in vulnerable situations and to support awareness of their mental health needs. For more information about Las Candelas, visit www.lascandelas.org or visit its Facebook page at Las Candelas.