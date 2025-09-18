Village Poets Host Themed Reading with Poets Cecilia Woloch, Suzanne Lummis and Timothy Steele

The foothills’ poet laureate Kathleen Travers will produce a Village Poets reading based on the historical connection Bolton Hall Museum has with the Utopia Movement in the early 19th century. The reading will take place at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga, on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Travers has invited distinguished poets Cecilia Woloch, Suzanne Lummis and Timothy Steele to feature. The reading starts at 4:30 p.m and goes until 6:30 p.m. There will be a limited open reading with readers encouraged to read a one-minute poem that can be on the theme or not.

Cecilia Woloch is a U.S.-born poet, writer, teacher and performer based in Los Angeles. Her honors include fellowships from the Fulbright Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Center for International Theatre Development. Her work has received a Pushcart Prize and included in the Best American Poetry Series. She has published seven collections of poems and a novel, as well as essays and reviews, and her work has been published in translation in French, German, Polish, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Hebrew and Romanes. Raised in rural Kentucky, she has traveled the world as a writer and teacher, giving readings, leading workshops at universities and literary conferences. Most recently, she’s taught creative writing at Sichuan University in China and the University of Rzeszów in southeastern Poland.

Suzanne Lummis’ fourth collection “Crime Wave” will be published this fall by the edgier end of What Books, their imprint Giant Claw. She’s the editor of Beyond Baroque Books’ imprint, the Pacific Coast Poetry Series and the editor of the just-released anthology Poetry Goes to the Movies. Her individual poems have appeared in New Ohio Review, Plume, The New Yorker, Poetry Salzburg Review and forthcoming in Rattle. Lummis’ honors range from Drama-Logue awards and Women in Theater’s Red Carpet Award to outstanding instructor awards and Beyond Baroque’s George Drury Smith Award. She was a 2018-19 City of Los Angeles Fellow.

Timothy Steele holds degrees from Stanford University and Brandeis University and has taught at Stanford, UCLA and Santa Barbara, USC and California State University LA, where he is a professor emeritus and President’s Distinguished Professor. Steele’s five collections of poetry include The Color Wheel and Toward the Winter Solstice. Among Steele’s honors are a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Peter I.B. Lavan Younger Poets Award from the Academy of American Poets, the LA PEN Center’s Award for Poetry. a Commonwealth Club of California Medal for Poetry and the Robert Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in the Study of Prosody.

At the reading refreshments will be served. Free parking is available on the street and also at the Elks Lodge at 10137 Commerce Ave.

Visit the Village Poets blog at https://villagepoets.blogspot.com/.