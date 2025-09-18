TASTY TREATS Chef Randy

Summer Sesame-Ginger Noodle Salad

This vegan summer salad is filled with fresh veggies, cold noodles and a tasty homemade sesame-ginger dressing.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Dressing Ingredients:

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup low-sodium Tamari sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger (grated)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Salad Ingredients:

8 ounces of soba noodles

1 cup of broccoli florets (chopped)

1 bell pepper (thinly chopped)

1 carrot (shredded)

3 green onions (diced)

½ cup cilantro (chopped)

1 cup cabbage (shredded)

1½ cups edamame (cooked and shelled)

Dressing Directions:

Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble the salad.

Salad Directions:

Cook the noodles according to the package directions (about four minutes). Once cooked, rinse with cold water. Drain the noodles and add them to a large bowl with the other salad ingredients. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Chef Randy Graham, the healthy chef. Providing consistently good vegetarian comfort food recipes. See his cookbooks at Amazon.