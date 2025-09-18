NCL, Inc. – Glendale Chapter Plans Sellebration 2025

The Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL) will hold its annual community rummage sale, Sellebration, at the Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. in Glendale, on Saturday, Sept. 20.

A long-standing event for the Chapter, Sellebration serves the community with well-priced offerings of apparel, toys and home goods; the event is chaired by

local resident Megan Crossland.

Over 300 mothers and daughters will spend hours planning, preparing, setting up and working at Sellebration.

“This year’s event invites the community to ‘Treasure the Finds’ by sifting through the many items until they find their treasures,” said Keisha Wilcox, NCL –Glendale Chapter president. “Sellebration is an event that brings together the Chapter in a single effort to raise money for our philanthropies and fund annual grants for the purchase of equipment and supplies.” The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mission of NCL, Inc. – Glendale Chapter is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. NCL, Inc. – Glendale Chapter was the first chartered chapter in 1951 and is focused on supporting local philanthropies with hands-on service efforts for mothers and daughters to do together. The Glendale Chapter works with over 20 local philanthropies, providing lunches to the homeless at Ascencia and Union Station, assisting at summer camps at the YWCA of Glendale, decorating floats for the Tournament of Roses parade, providing meals to Door of Hope, organizing a blood drive with the Red Cross and many other activities. The Chapter proudly presents an annual senior recognition ball for its graduating class and offers NCL, Inc. traditions such as an annual Mother/Daughter Awards Tea and Fashion Show.