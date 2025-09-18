KIwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta – AM Supports The WellNEST Center at CVHS

The WellNEST Center is a safe and inclusive space on the Crescenta Valley High School campus that provides supportive resources and crisis information for students and faculty. Services include walk-in support, self-care break area, prevention and self-help resources, assistance with individual and group counseling referrals, weekly lunches with wellness dogs and monthly themed school wide activities.

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta is a supporter of these important student support services and donated $500 to purchase items from its Amazon wish list that will support activities for the 2025-26 school year including Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, Kindness Week, Red Ribbon Week, and Mental Health Awareness Week.

The morning Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta always welcomes guests and prospective members to its weekly meetings, that includes interesting program speakers. There is no obligation to join. Meetings are on Wednesday mornings from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church in the Foothills (fellowship hall), 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

LCFKiwanisAM.org