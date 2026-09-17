El Retiro and the Culture of Modernity During the Progressive Era in Southern California

What can a single Craftsman home reveal about the transformation of Southern California in the early 20th century?

Completed in 1915, El Retiro, designed by Los Angeles architect Arthur L. Haley and constructed of reinforced concrete, reflects a period of rapid technological innovation, social reform and civic development. The home of the Lanterman family offers a glimpse into how those changes shaped both private life and the growing Southern California community.

Dr. Roy Lanterman’s work in women’s medicine and Emily Lanterman’s leadership in civic and women’s organizations placed the family at the center of many of the reform movements of the Progressive Era. Their embrace of new building technologies and modern domestic conveniences provides another perspective on a time when architecture, technology, medicine and social engagement were all reshaping the region.

A presentation by Tennessee Gardner, executive director of Lanterman House, is on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Blinn House. It offers a sneak peek at one of the featured homes of this year’s Craftsman Week.

The Blinn House is located at 160 N. Oakland Ave. in Pasadena.