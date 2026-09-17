Community Cares Event Invites Local Volunteers to Decorate ‘Angels’ for Children in Need

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, in partnership with Small Acts Big Change, will host a community volunteer event, The Angel Project, on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon, giving residents a hands-on way to bring holiday hope to local children.
The event, part of CCLCF’s ongoing Community Cares initiative, asks volunteers to decorate card stock angels that will be displayed on a holiday tree in December. Each angel represents a child in the community waiting to be matched with a sponsor for the holidays. No artistic experience is required – organizers will provide all supplies and simple, creative ideas for decorating.
Every angel created will include a child’s first name, age and holiday wishes, helping ensure that each child is remembered, supported and celebrated during the holiday season.
Event Details:
- What: Volunteer Opportunity – The Angel Project (angel decorating)
- When: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive
- Cost: Free; open to volunteers of all skill levels
To register or to learn more visit cclcf.volunteerlocal.com or CCLCF.org, or call (818) 790-4353.