Soroptimist to Offer Cash Grants

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available by contacting Liz Mirzaian at SIGlmirzaian@outlook.com. The application deadline is Nov. 15.

The Soroptimist International of Glendale club will provide several $1,000 cash awards to award recipients who could then advance to potentially receive up to an additional $5,000 in scholarship grants. The program culminates with three finalist awards of $10,000 each.

Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.

The Live Your Dream Award each year provides over $2.8 million in cash awards to head-of-household women in need. Since the program’s inception in 1972, more than $45 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.

Founded in 1943, the Soroptimist International of Glendale club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org – an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.