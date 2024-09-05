GEF Welcomes New Executive Director

The Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF) announced the appointment of Bethany Harrington as its executive director. Harrington officially began her new position on July 11 after serving as interim executive director.

GUSD Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson wrote, “For 20 years, GEF has provided funding to enhance our academic programs and support GUSD educators, students, and families. We are grateful for GEF’s ongoing collaboration and excited to continue this valuable partnership under Bethany Harrington’s leadership.”

Harrington brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to the position, specifically in and around the Glendale community and is a GUSD alum, graduating from Glendale High. She participated in the PTA, serving as president at John Muir Elementary and on the Glendale Council PTA as recording secretary.

Neda Farid-Farhoumand, who was Council president at the time and is now serving on the GUSD board of education, said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Bethany Harrington to her new role as executive director of GEF. Her creativity, team-first attitude and excellent interpersonal skills will serve the organization well and ensure that students are at the forefront of new and trailblazing initiatives. On behalf of the entire board of education, I wish her the best of luck and look forward to our continued collaboration as we enter a new and exciting chapter in our partnership.”

Harrington looks forward to guiding GEF into the future, making positive impacts on more educators, students, and families throughout GUSD.