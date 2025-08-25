YMCA of the Foothills Granted $57,500 for Fire Relief by LA Dodgers Foundation

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) recently partnered with the YMCA of the Foothills (Y) by awarding a grant of $57,500 to support those affected by the Eaton Fire. The funds will further the Y’s commitment to offering YMCA memberships and youth programs to families impacted by the fire.

The Eaton Fire directly affected 765 Y members living in Altadena and Pasadena, many of whom lost their homes or experienced long-term displacement. In January, the YMCA of the Foothills launched its FOOTHILLS STRONG initiative, an emergency response program designed to provide basic needs and monetary support to those affected by the Eaton Fire. As of Aug. 6, the Y has given $202,947 to Y members impacted by the fire, offering emergency assistance and access to membership and programs at no cost. The LADF partnership will expand the Y’s reach and mission.

In June, the Y partnered with LADF and friends from AWM Capital for the Uncork for a Cause event hosted by the Dodger Family, Max and Kellie Muncy. The event supported wildfire recovery efforts and youth development programs through LADF and the YMCA of the Foothills. One of the event’s activities was a live online auction featuring exclusive items and experiences. The auction continued beyond the event, ending on Friday, July 25. The proceeds from the auction’s charitable bids made the LADF grant possible.

“We could not be more humbled by the opportunity to partner with the LADF,” said Vince Iuculano, CEO of the YMCA of the Foothills. “We sincerely thank everyone who joined us and contributed to the event’s success and who has made this collaboration possible. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient community – because at the Y, community enrichment is at the heart of our mission.”

The YMCA of the Foothills will continue to highlight the impact of the grant in supporting those affected by the Eaton Fire and promoting the mission of FOOTHILLS STRONG.

To learn more, visit ymcafoothills.org/foothillsstrong.