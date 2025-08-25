St. Bede The Venerable Announces New School Principal

St. Bede the Venerable School has announced Brandon Birr as its new principal. Birr officially joined St. Bede on July 1 and brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having dedicated nearly two decades to the field of education including a decade in leadership roles in both Catholic and public school environments.

Most recently, Birr served as principal for the Victor Elementary School District in Victorville, California overseeing everything from curriculum development, school operations and budgeting, admissions and enrollment, and student discipline. Prior to that, he was assistant principal for the Jurupa Valley School District with roles including Student Management & Accountability and Student Services.

He also served at La Salle High School in Pasadena for 10 years in various roles. His dedication to nurturing both the academic and spiritual growth of his students was highlighted across all of his positions during his time there as dean of Students, student advisor, social studies/religious studies/Spanish instructor, student mentor, liturgy coordinator, discipline advisory board member, vocation coordinator and service coordinator.

Birr’s educational philosophy is deeply rooted in his belief in the importance of building meaningful relationships as the cornerstone for effective learning. By fostering transparent and open communication with students, parents, and faculty and staff, as well as the general school and parish communities, he strives to create a 21st century educational community dedicated to forming future leaders who bring about positive change.

Birr was selected last spring from a wide pool of qualified applicants as a standout leader and clear choice to guide St. Bede School into the future. As a California native, born and raised in Los Angeles, he received his BA from St. Mary’s College, his MA in secondary education from Loyola Marymount University, and his California Clear Credential/Administrative Services from Riverside County Office of Education.

Birr is married with two sons and considers himself a soccer dad and avid Dodgers fan.