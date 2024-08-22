Dignity Health Announces New President and CEO of Glendale Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health announced the appointment of Betsy Hart as president and CEO of Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, effective Aug. 19. Hart comes to Glendale Memorial Hospital with more than 15 years of senior leadership experience in healthcare, having most recently served as chief operating officer (COO) at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

As COO, Hart oversaw daily operations across procedural, inpatient, ancillary and ambulatory services. She played a key role in strategic planning and decision-making for all service lines with a particular focus on ambulatory growth to address community needs while maintaining financial responsibility. Hart also led operational responses during the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded various construction projects at the hospital, including expanding the Emergency Department and establishing a new urgent care center. Prior to joining Dignity Health, she served as the chief nursing officer at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

“With her clinical background as an ICU nurse and as COO, Betsy has demonstrated exceptional leadership in both clinical and executive roles,” said Jill Welton, Market president, Dignity Health Southern California. “Her track record of creating effective and cohesive teams that are committed to exceeding quality healthcare outcomes will enable Glendale Memorial Hospital to remain a pillar in the community that patients and their families continue to rely on for exceptional medical care.”

Hart holds an MBA and an MSN from Walden University and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University. She is also a member of the Hospital Association of Southern California and the American College of Healthcare Executives. Additionally, she currently serves on the board of the American Heart Association and was their most recent chair for the Go Red for Women Campaign.