Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose

Residents living in and around the Montrose area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Montrose Church will host this community event on Aug. 27. The church is located at 2409 Florencita Ave. in Montrose.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Kidney and thyroid function

and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call (877) 237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.