People Making News

David Kim of La Crescenta has earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Kim was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 262nd commencement exercises May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The following students were named to the University of Utah spring 2022 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

From La Cañada Flintridge, Allison Beckett Foster, Wesley Rui Fung, Andrew Ignatian and Mia F Jones; from La Cañada, Lauren Danielle Christensen, Anna Crosland Terry and Claire Christine Werner; from La Crescenta Keya V Marathe-Bajaj, Yunus Mohammad Ashtijou, Allison M Jenks

