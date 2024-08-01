Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Is Back With New, Reimagined ‘Greatest Show On Earth’

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey of “The Greatest Show On Earth” fame returns to SoCal debuting at Toyota Arena in Ontario from August 9-11, then playing at Honda Center in Anaheim from August 16-18 followed by Crypto.com Arena in DTLA from August 23-25. This reimagined American Icon will surprise families with incredible acts that push the limits of human potential as they come together to witness a fast-paced, action-packed production with modernized performances on a scale never-seen-before creating real connections between audiences and performers.

The Greatest Show On Earth begins and ends with a bang! Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels and Jan Damm join forces as Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack who are the soul, rhythm, and funny bone the show and guide audiences through an interactive and music-filled journey filled with new, modern twists to classic circus acts.

The music-filled journey bursts with catchy rhythms, beats, songs, and laughter that will have audiences clapping, tapping, singing, and laughing along. With action everywhere, audiences will see never-before-seen stunts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts from a globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries.

Highlights include “The Triangular Highwire” with three very thin wires connected in a triangular formation, creating the ultimate chandelier in the air 25 feet above the ground. Four performers take on incredible feats including jumping over their partner’s shoulders and riding a bike on the thin wire – all while another performer does a handstand on top of the moving bike!

The Double Wheel of Destiny is even more extreme with four daredevil performers leap and somersault on top and across two spinning wheels that hang 30 feet in the air and move at incredibly high speeds.

Criss-Cross Trapeze

Delivering humor in a new, laugh-out-loud, unexpected way are Nick Nack and the Equivokee Trio. Together they introduce a modern take on clowning that leaves the makeup behind and focuses on delivering moments of laughter for children of all ages through a comedic blend of juggling, acrobatics, dancing, and balancing skills.

The 360-degree stage is the ultimate playground with bright colors and designs that resemble a toy box that comes to life with something new to discover around each corner. The stage transforms into the ultimate skatepark as a combination of BMX bikes, a trial bike, and extreme unicycle soar through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sports act with double-sided ramps and a one-of-a-kind trampoline that is a launching pad for tricks and flips.