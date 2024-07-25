LCFOG Members Travel to Calexico

In June, La Cañada Flintridge Orthapedic Guild members Marie Baker, Joan Cleven, Rita La Face, Caryl Pettit, Joanne Ploszaj and Ginney Pruitt took advantage of a rare opportunity – taking a day trip to Calexico to experience what LuskinOIC doctors encounter on their six yearly trips to the clinic in Calexico. Travelers needed to leave by 6 a.m. and the trip would take at least four hours each way, making for a long day.

The ladies were advised to bring treats and wear comfortable clothes as it forecast to be over 110 degrees that day. Alarms were set for the hour of 4 a.m., and each member packed some treats and any necessary medications then proceeded to the designated rendezvous spot at 5:40 a.m. However, upon arriving the bus that LuskinOIC provided was not on-site. Some members wondered if they had the wrong day for the trip. But then, to their relief, it was discovered the bus driver – and bus – had made a brief detour. By 6:30 they were on their way.

The group talked, laughed, ate and fell asleep before arriving in Calexico around 10:30 a.m.

As soon as the bus door opened a blast of heat confirmed that the prediction of 110 degrees was accurate. Once inside the clinic, the LCFOG members assisted staff with handing out toys to the patients being seen that day. Many of these children came from great distances (like Honduras) to see a doctor. Many of the parents cannot afford insurance to help their children. Claudia, who is in charge of the International Children’s Clinic, shared with LCFOG members some of the backstories of the children.

During the day each of the six LCFOG members were allowed in an exam room as the doctors (two from the LuskinOIC Los Angeles location were on duty) explained whether or not the child could be helped.

Every child in the clinic was seen and families were informed what options were available if the child was a good candidate for care.

Despite a long day and hot bus, LCFOG members said they would again make the trip.

“LuskinOIC is the best,” said Pruitt, “and I am proud to do my part to support it.”