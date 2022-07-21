People Making News

Natalie Berner from Glendale was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.

In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

__________________________

Anissa Olona from Glendale and Sophia Atin from La Crescenta earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Peter Hovland from Glendale and Blake Rivera La Cañada Flintridge earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Andrew Calmette from La Cañada graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, cum laude, and Alex Juse from La Cañada Flintridge graduated from Gonzaga University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the west’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

__________________________

This spring Aidan Marick from La Cañada and Makenna Christensen from La Cañada Flintridge graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marick graduated with a Master of Arts in political science; Christensen with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Christensen was also named to the dean’s list.

2,855 students graduated from Marquette.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.

Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

__________________________

Sophie Champ of La Cañada Flintridge graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering with a major in industrial and systems engineering with highest honors from Lehigh University in spring 2022.

Champ was among the more than 1,500 students who received undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises in May 2022.

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has provided opportunities to 7,000-plus students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

__________________________

Edwin Daneelian of Tujunga received a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, non-sectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,500 students in 110-degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.

For more information, please visit qu.edu.

__________________________

Kevin Faeustle, a graduate of Crescenta Valley High School who lives in La Crescenta, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley in Washington, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds.

__________________________

Maia Tivony from Glendale was honored with the Stage/Production Management Award this past spring during the annual Performing Arts Awards. Tivony is majoring in stage and production management and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Emerson’s mission is to train future leaders in arts, culture and communication. The Dept. of Performing Arts’ undergraduate and graduate programs encompass a core liberal arts curriculum and promote civic engagement. Students work with active theatre professionals who have deep connections to the performing arts community in Boston and beyond.