GCC Celebrates Opening of New Athletics Complex

More than one hundred people gathered on Glendale Community College’s Verdugo Campus on Friday morning, June 24 to officially open the new Kinesiology and Vaquero Athletic Complex and take a tour inside the impressive facility.

The multi-year project featured a seismic retrofit of the existing Verdugo Gymnasium and an expansion to modernize the facility, which now includes new locker room facilities and a second competition gymnasium for volleyball, pickleball and badminton. The project also added offices for kinesiology and athletics faculty and staff, including new staff locker rooms with showers. With accessible paths of travel to Sartoris Field, a concession building has been added with public restrooms that will serve students and spectators at the field.

The new Title IX-compliant spaces will support physical education classes in addition to fostering competition and training spaces for all 16 athletic programs on campus. One major highlight of the upgrades includes a state-of-the-art weight room and shaded outdoor exercise area that will accommodate a variety of fitness course offerings while overlooking Sartoris Field.

The project is funded by Measure GC, a $325 million bond measure approved in 2016 by 73% of Glendale voters. The funds allocated under Measure GC have enabled the GCC district to continue to upgrade its educational facilities and add buildings, classrooms and instructional support space at the Verdugo, Garfield and Montrose campuses. This is the first major building project to be completed using Measure GC funds with the new science building and performing and media arts center projects moving forward.

Information on the Kinesiology and Vaquero Athletic Complex and other projects can be found at glendale.edu/campusprojects. The GCC Board of Trustees appoints a citizen’s bond oversight committee to ensure that Measure GC funds are expended as set forth in the measure.