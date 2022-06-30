Summer Music Series Returns

The 2022 Brand Summer Music Series will consist of eight outdoor concerts at Brand Library & Art Center (1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale) on Fridays from July 8 through Sept. 16. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides of Brand Park behind the library. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission.

The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission sponsors the concerts through funding from the Urban Art Program and the Brand Associates, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and Glendale Community Services and Parks.

On July 8 Son Habana will be performing. Son Habana is a quartet that plays traditional Cuban son and salsa music (cha-cha, merengue, bolero and more). As classically trained musicians, they are interested in bringing Cuban music and culture to broad audiences. The band consists of Luis Felipe Dorzon (vocals, maracas, guiro), Daniel Rodriguez (percussion), Denis Medina (tres guitar) and Azaris Manuel (bass).