Denise Traboulsi, MSW

The Road Ahead: Senior Drivers

Some of our fondest memories are the “coming of age” milestones as we enter adulthood: driving at 16, voting at 18 and by age 21 – it’s full-fledged adulthood. Interestingly, as we enter the later years in life, there are no maximum age limits on these and other adult rights and privileges.

While driving is allowed for most at the age of 16, there is no exact age when disability and loss of mental acuity affects our ability to drive. According to the Auto Club (AAA), by 2030 there will be more than 70 million people over the age 65 and up to 90% of those will be licensed to drive. Despite the fact that seniors are some of the safest drivers on the road, they are more likely to be injured or killed in a car accident due to age-related fragility. Oftentimes seniors make the decision on their own to give up their driving privilege, but it can be a struggle for others who desperately want to maintain their independence.

The decision to retire from driving is usually a gradual one and there are tools available to seniors to assist them in assessing their abilities and maintaining their skills. AAA members can access senior driver safety and mobility resources through their local office and AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) also has driver safety courses available for its members.

For those individuals in our lives who may need to stop driving but refuse to do so, it is incumbent on family, friends and others in the community to step in and offer some assistance. Encouraging an older adult to speak to their doctor about their ability to continue to drive is one option. If you think someone is a danger to themselves or others while driving, you can also file a report with the DMV to request a driver’s re-examination. This report can be made confidentially.

In the Foothill communities there are several transportation resources for seniors such as Dial-A-Ride through the City of Glendale; ACCESS Services is a door-to-door service for persons with disabilities; and there are other private non-medical transportation services. Less traditional options are through informal supports like neighbors or friends or using ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Hiring a part-time caregiver who drives is another idea for those who might need additional assistance.

The Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA) at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital has a list of transportation resources available on our website at uscvhh.org/aging-resources or you can call us at (818) 949-4033 to speak with one of our resource specialists to discuss your specific needs. Our assistance is always free.