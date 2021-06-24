Business Spotlight: Rose Gold Fitness

Whether Group or Private Training – Both Get Results at Rose Gold Fitness

Let’s face it, 2020 wasn’t great on our waistlines. Stop blaming your dryer. Time to put down the cheeseballs, delete the Postmates app, and get back to the gym.

Hi! We’re Rose Gold Fitness, a family-owned boutique gym that survived 2020 because of our amazingly supportive FitFamily! So much so that we just opened our second location in La Cañada this year taking over Taix Fitness Studio. Linda Taix trusted us to take care of her clients – just as she had done for almost two decades.

Our wide range of qualified and experienced coaches will meet you where you are and work with you to tailor your ideal birthday suit. We maintain a zero Jerks Allowed Policy. Whether taking a group class at our La Crescenta location or getting customized private training at our La Cañada studio, we’re ready to get down to business while having fun in the process! Otherwise, what’s the point?!

We offer Small Group (4 people to 1 Coach), Large Group (16 people to 1 Coach), and private training for individuals or duos. From newbie to advanced, young (12 years old-plus) to the golden ages of your life, we’re here for you!

Rose Gold Fitness means getting your heart rate up, lifting weight you never thought you could, putting in one more rep, hitting your health goals – then celebrating that hard work! Perhaps with a glass of rosé – because we’re realistic!

Don’t be intimidated by our class names – SWEAT, BUILD, REST, and soon offering SCULPT and SPIN! We’ll show you every exercise – even if you need us to repeat them multiple times!! We are here to help you!

Want to see what happens when everything comes up rose…gold? Well, sip that last mojito, retract that recliner and we’ll see you in the gym!