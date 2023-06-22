Recognizing and Preventing Elder Abuse, Denise Traboulsi, MSW, USC VHH Community Resource Center for Aging

According to researchers and the National Center for Elder Abuse, one in 10 older Americans is currently a victim of a form of elder abuse. Experts believe that these situations are grossly underreported for many reasons including shame, lack of understanding of what constitutes abuse and, above all, ageism. In addition, we at USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA) recognize that communities lack awareness of the resources designed to assist those who have been victimized. Awareness is necessary for understanding and prevention; therefore the month of June is recognized as Elder Abuse Awareness Month making a designated time to for us to work together to become informed and educated about this public health crisis impacting our communities.

California defines “elder abuse” as an abuse, neglect and/or exploitation of persons over the age of 60 as well as those 18 and older with a disability. Types of abuse perpetrated by others can be physical, emotional, financial and/or sexual. Neglect is the lack of care and/or support for a vulnerable person, often perpetrated by someone in a position of trust, such as a family member or other care provider. Neglect also occurs in care facilities when they do not provide appropriate and/or adequate care.

Self-neglect is an especially complex form of elder abuse as it calls into question people’s ability to care for themselves and their right to independently make their own decisions. While self-neglect is not a crime, it is another form of “elder abuse” that mandated reporters in our state must report to authorities. Self-neglect may involve functional impairments related to changes in cognitive and/or physical abilities. Reporting these situations provides an opportunity to assist the person in accessing services and support with the expectation that the person will be better able to meet their needs and have a greater quality of life.

Overt physical signs of elder abuse include unexplained bruises, cuts, burns and/or other bodily injuries. Less recognized signs may include poor hygiene and/or unclean and unsafe living conditions. Subtle changes in an older adult’s behavior –such as increased anxiety, fear, depression and social withdrawal – may be indicators that abuse is occurring. Red flags of financial exploitation may include unpaid bills, and unexpected changes in wills and financial documents along with unusual bank activity.

According to elder abuse legislation, mandated reporters are doctors, nurses law enforcement and financial institutions. While mandated reporters are required by law to report elder abuse, anyone with reasonable suspicion that an elder or disabled adult is in trouble is encouraged to report what they know to the proper authorities.

Call CRCA at (818) 949-4033 if you wish to discuss what you know and the process to alert others.

Adult Protective Services (APS) is a local county program that investigates reports of elder abuse. If a person is residing in a long-term care facility (Assisted Living or Skilled Nursing Facility), reports are filed with the Long-Term Care Ombudsman. If an older adult is in imminent danger and the situation requires immediate attention, call 911 for emergency services. Like any other injustice, if you see something – say something. Alert and provide the facts related to elder abuse in California by calling 833-401-0832.