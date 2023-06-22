July 4th Parade Set To Roll Down Foothill and Welcome Summer 2023

Spotlighting the splendor of the local foothills, “Sunland-Tujunga the Beautiful” is the theme for this year’s annual July 4th parade.

Sponsored each year by the Sunland-Tujunga Rotary Club, this popular summer event draws thousands of spectators who flock to Foothill Boulevard to see entries pass by that range from drill teams and baton twirlers to high-stepping horses and street performers. Fans can also look forward to Sunland-Tujunga’s Oldest Rock, a perennial favorite. As always, the parade is set to begin with an LAPD flyover as well as a synchronized ground performance by the highly-skilled LAPD motorcycle drill team.

Free of charge to both participants and spectators, the parade has historically highlighted the whimsy and character of the charming foothills community. Fun for all, it is the single-best attended public event in Sunland-Tujunga.

This family-friendly parade encourages all entries and signage to be family appropriate and in line with the theme of celebrating the beauty of the scenic foothills.

Starting at 10 a.m. sharp on Tuesday, July 4, the parade will launch from the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Summitrose Street, proceeding down Foothill and ending at Sunland Park.

Applications for the parade are now available on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sunlandrotary/ .

The public is encouraged to tap into their community spirit and the Rotary encourages creative entries. Clubs, organizations, sports teams, equestrian groups and more: get your patriotic groove on and join in the July 4 fun!

For everyone’s safety, the Rotary Club wishes to discourage the throwing of water balloons and other objects.

To help ensure a safe parade experience for everyone, Foothill Boulevard will be closed from Apperson Street to Fenwick Street. Westbound traffic will be diverted on Plainview Avenue and will be directed to continue on Hillrose Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Newhome Avenue and will be directed to continue on Apperson Street. All streets intersecting Foothill between Apperson and Fenwick will be barricaded to prevent vehicular access.

For further information, contact Sabrina Godinez at (310) 488-3030.