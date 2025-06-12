TASTY TREATS

Mediterranean Egg Muffins
This is my take on a popular recipe circulating on the Internet. These freezer-friendly egg muffins are delicious for breakfast and ideal for your next brunch. If you’re serving them for brunch, pair them with a mixed greens salad dressed with olive oil and red vinegar.
Makes 12 muffins.
Ingredients:
12 large eggs
½ teaspoon salt
½ freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 cups fresh baby spinach (chopped)
12 grape tomatoes (cut in half)
½ cup red bell pepper (chopped)
6 Kalamata olives (cut in half)
2 green onions (sliced)
Feta cheese (crumbled)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
Whisk eggs, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning in a large mixing bowl until fluffy.
In each muffin cup, place a small handful of spinach, two halves of tomato, a bit of red bell pepper, some Kalamata olives, a sprinkle of green onions, and cheese. Fill each cup approximately 90% full with the egg mixture.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow the muffins to cool until the eggs have set, then run a knife along the outer edge to remove them.