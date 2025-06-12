TASTY TREATS

Mediterranean Egg Muffins

This is my take on a popular recipe circulating on the Internet. These freezer-friendly egg muffins are delicious for breakfast and ideal for your next brunch. If you’re serving them for brunch, pair them with a mixed greens salad dressed with olive oil and red vinegar.

Makes 12 muffins.

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

½ freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cups fresh baby spinach (chopped)

12 grape tomatoes (cut in half)

½ cup red bell pepper (chopped)

6 Kalamata olives (cut in half)

2 green onions (sliced)

Feta cheese (crumbled)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Whisk eggs, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning in a large mixing bowl until fluffy.

In each muffin cup, place a small handful of spinach, two halves of tomato, a bit of red bell pepper, some Kalamata olives, a sprinkle of green onions, and cheese. Fill each cup approximately 90% full with the egg mixture.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow the muffins to cool until the eggs have set, then run a knife along the outer edge to remove them.