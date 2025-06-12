P.E.O. Glendale and P.E.O. Burbank Reciprocity Bureaus Merge to Form Verdugo Hills Reciprocity Bureau

The P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood announced the official merger of the P.E.O. Glendale Reciprocity Bureau and the P.E.O. Burbank Reciprocity Bureau, forming a unified entity now known as the Verdugo Hills Reciprocity Bureau. The announcement was made during the P.E.O. California State Convention held recently in Los Angeles. This merger, encouraged by the P.E.O. California State Chapter, represents the culmination of a collaborative three-year process aimed at strengthening the shared mission and increasing the reach and impact of the organization’s philanthropic work.

The newly formed Verdugo Hills Reciprocity Bureau brings together 13 P.E.O. chapters under one umbrella. The Verdugo Hills Reciprocity Bureau will continue the organization’s longstanding commitment to supporting women’s education and advancement. Through scholarships, grants, awards and loans, as well as stewardship of Cottey College in Missouri, the bureau will empower women to achieve their highest potential and aspirations.

In April, the new bureau installed its inaugural officers (pictured) during a formal installation meeting. The officers are:President Virginia De Martinis, Vice President Karil Drake Starleaf, Recording Secretary Beth Abaravich, Treasurer Cathy Marrero and Corresponding Secretary Pat Steen.

Founded in 1869, P.E.O. is dedicated to helping women achieve educational goals. With chapters throughout the United States and Canada, P.E.O. has provided over $400 million in educational assistance and continues to champion the advancement of women everywhere.

For more information contact vhreciprocity@gmail.com.