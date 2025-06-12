History of the Hollywood Bowl

Discover how Daisy Dell, a popular 1920s picnic area in a “miraculously acoustic” canyon in the Cahuenga Pass became America’s iconic entertainment venue – the Hollywood Bowl. This program on June 14 at 1 p.m. is narrated in-person by members of the LA Philharmonic Speakers Bureau and relives the Bowl’s history through vintage photos, postcards and stories of memorable performers and onstage events.

The speaker for this program is Vic Pallos who grew up in Sunland and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School. Following a long career as a journalist and media and PR specialist, Pallos currently serves as president of the LA Phil Affiliates Speakers Bureau and is joined “onstage” at Bolton Hall Museum by his daughter, Emelie – also a member of the Speakers’ Bureau.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. It is at Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, calling (818) 352-3420, visiting https://www.boltonhall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org