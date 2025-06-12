Dignity Health Highlights Summer Safety as New Season Approaches

Emergency Room physicians across Glendale and Pasadena typically see a rise in seasonal injuries and illnesses including heatstroke, water-related incidents and foodborne illnesses. Dignity Health California urges the community to prioritize safety during the summer season’s high temperatures and increased outdoor activities.

“Summer is a season when we see a sharp rise in preventable emergencies,” said Dr. Ted Kokosinski, Emergency Room director at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. “With just a few simple precautions we can help prevent serious injuries, avoid unnecessary ER visits and keep the focus on enjoying everything the season has to offer.”

Heat Safety

The summer of 2023 recorded over 2,300 heat-related deaths in the United States, the highest in 45 years, according to the CDC. Emergency departments also saw a substantial increase in heat-related visits, particularly among adults aged 18–64.

To combat heat-related illnesses, Dr. Kokosinski] recommends:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Avoiding strenuous activity and staying indoors during peak heat hours.

Applying sunscreen regularly and wearing wide-brimmed hats.

Checking on elderly neighbors and relatives during heatwaves.

Keep infants and young children cool and shaded – avoid outdoor activities during peak heat, dress them in lightweight clothing and ensure they stay well-hydrated.

Water Safety

Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death, especially among children aged 1 to 4. Additionally, near-drowning incidents and ear infections, like swimmers’ ear, are common during the summer months.

Dr. Kokosinski advises:

Ensuring constant supervision of children.

Wearing life jackets during water activities.

Avoiding swimming under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drying ears thoroughly after swimming to prevent infections.

Grilling and Foodborne Illness

Summer barbecues can lead to food poisoning if proper precautions aren’t taken. Hot temperatures facilitate bacterial growth on food, increasing the risk of illness.

Dr. Kokosinski recommends: