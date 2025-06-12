Board Installed, Funds Distributed by AAUW

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) met on Saturday, May 10 at the Oakmont Country Club to install its new board and distribute scholarships.

AAUW officers were installed for two year terms (2025-2027) by past branch president Cathy Zitnick. They are President Dr. Beverly Van Citters, Treasurer Susan Hunt, Secretary Marilyn “Susie” Robinson and Vice President Student Grants/Funds Edie Morrow.

Six young women from Glendale high schools and Glendale Community College were awarded AAUW student grants of $1500 each in recognition of their academic achievements and volunteer work in the community.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy,

education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.