S-T Mission of the Church of Scientology Opens to Community

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 21 longtime Sunland resident Richard Stewart emceed the ceremonies for the Sunland-Tujunga Mission of the Church of Scientology, 9913 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. The expansion of earlier facilities includes a bookstore and sits at a highly traveled intersection of Foothill Boulevard.

All Mission services are open to the public and include communication techniques, tools to debug study problems and ways to stabilize self and others during the ups and downs of life and work.

Lydia J. Grant, highly awarded and longtime Los Angeles public servant, volunteer and current president of Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council, welcomed local Scientologists and the new mission. Some parishioners have been elected to the STNC board, while others work in local service organizations or sparkplug their own volunteer projects. Several STNC board members joined the festivities.

Los Angeles Police captain and La Crescenta native Johnny Smith said that local residents are his real bosses, not a government. Smith recounted 25 years of Los Angeles law enforcement.

Hrant S. Vartzbedian, a local business owner, spoke as president of the Sunland-Tujunga Chamber of Commerce. He welcomed the Mission as a new member, remarked on Richard Stewart’s long public service, and then cited the Chamber’s growth and commonalities in public service with the Church of Scientology.

Introductory entertainment was provided by Poet Laureate Alice Pero, Tim Corbo Band and opera singer Sisu Raiken. Aurora Banquet Hall donated its parking lot for the outdoor opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting. Stewart heartily thanked his wife Susan, Mission staff, and the many Scientologists who had worked to open this mission.

Speakers, audience and onlookers adjourned across Commerce Avenue to visit the new Mission, ask questions, and dine on deli and dessert spreads.