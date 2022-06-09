People Making News

Andrew Odom of Glendale earned a spot on the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 21-2022 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Adam Burnstine of La Cañada Flintridge earned a spot in the spring 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

