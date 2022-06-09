July 4th Parade Coming Back to Sunland-Tujunga

The Sunland-Tujunga Shadow Hills Rotary Club is once again hosting the annual July 4th parade. It will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Summitrose Street. The parade will run down Foothill to Sunland Boulevard.

Free of charge to both participants and spectators, the parade has historically featured dozens of entries, from horses to marching groups and draws thousands of spectators. It is the single-best attended community event in Sunland-Tujunga.

Applications for entry in the parade can be found on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Sunlandrotary/.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Better Together” and highlights the strength of the community’s enduring connections among family, friends, local service organizations, first responders, schools, places of worship, local businesses and one another. The pandemic has separated so many, and it is the goal of this community event to help to bring people back together.

The Rotary Club encourages creative floats and the more the merrier. For everyone’s safety, the Rotary Club discourages the throwing of water balloons and other objects parade audience members.

To help ensure a safe parade experience for everyone, Foothill Boulevard will be closed from Apperson Street to Fenwick Street. Westbound traffic will be diverted on Plainview Avenue and will be directed to continue on Hillrose Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Newhome Avenue and will be directed to continue on Apperson Street. All streets intersecting Foothill between Apperson and Fenwick will be barricaded to prevent vehicular access.

For further information, contact Sabrina Godinez at (310) 488-3030.