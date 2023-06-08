Marathon Runner Thanks Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital Care Team, Paramedics and Good Samaritans for Saving His Life

Avid marathon runner Glen Phillips is fortunate to be alive after suffering a major cardiac event while running on a mountain trail in Elysian Park. He was found by a Good Samaritan who called 9-1-1 while another stranger performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was carried down the mountain on a stretcher while EMTs performed CPR. He was then rushed to the STEMI Receiving Center at Dignity Healthy Glendale Memorial Hospital where doctors performed additional lifesaving measures, including cardiac catheterization, angioplasty and the installation of a stent. He was placed in a hypothermia-induced coma.

Phillips spent several days in the ICU but miraculously made a nearly complete recovery. He was also told he could run marathons again.

Phillips thanked those who saved his life in person and presented medals to each of the heroes at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 24. He also stressed the importance of CPR, which he also credited with saving his life.