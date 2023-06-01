Volunteers Get A Big Thank You

Several members of La Canada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) attended a Volunteer Recognition Awards ceremony recently at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (Luskin OIC). Of note was Caryl Pettit, who was honored for donating 3,500 hours to date. Arlene Massimino was also thanked for her volunteer service of 100 hours to date.

LCFOG members attending the event on included Joan Cleven, president, DeeDee Nuanes, Ways and Means chair, Christine Wright Roper, Alicia Thompson, Jeanne Long, Joanne Ploszaj and Marie Baker.

Earlier this year, Baker collected home-baked and store-bought cookies from LCFOG members and delivered them to Luskin OIC for the staff at the downtown campus.

Members of LCFOG donate their time at Luskin OIC on different occasions such as the Christmas party where Santa and his helpers see that every child goes home not just with toys and books but after having a one-on-one chat with Santa. Setting up tables of games, puzzles, dolls, baseballs and footballs in advance is another service performed by LCFOG members.

Recently Mikey Willis, assistant director of Volunteer Services and Outreach, presented Ozzie’s Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt that combined Ozzie’s birthday party for the children who would be seeing their doctor that day. Ozzie is the Luskin OIC mascot. He is very tall with lots of red fur who likes to take his time when he is with the children. He is rather quiet and while folks will never hear him speak he makes himself very available when the kids are around.

LCFOG is now making plans for its annual (minus COVID years) Book and Author Luncheon in October 2023. Those who think they would be interested in seeing how this small group puts on such a big show, contact Jeanne Long longjeanne7@gmail.com or Joan Cleven jandccleven@gmail.com for more information. New members are always welcome.

Contributed by Arlene MASSIMINO