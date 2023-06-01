People Making News

Anastacia Menemenlis from La Cañada was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s dean’s list for the 2023 Winter Quarter. Menemenlis is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university that has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty is student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom.

Ripon College has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the dean’s list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded works.

Brennah Bronk, a class of 2023 student from Tujunga, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. Bronk is majoring in psychology. Bronk was also among those who graduated. Bronk earned a degree in psychology and a minor in criminal justice.

Ripon College, founded in 1851, has a liberal arts and sciences curriculum and residential campus. In recognition of its academic excellence, the college was awarded a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in 1953, placing it among a select group of the nation’s top colleges. Visit ripon.edu.

Aleena Nayebyan of La Crescenta, who attends California State University, Northridge, Ireland Shute of La Cañada Flintridge, who attends the University of Southern California, Mampre Khodadadi of Tujunga, who attends California State University, Northridge, Sylvia Bier of Montrose, who attends University of Southern California, and Lynne Caver of La Crescenta who attends University of Massachusetts, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.