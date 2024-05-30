YMCA of the Foothills Wins Gold in its Annual Support Campaign

This year, the YMCA of the Foothills embarked on an Olympic-sized challenge: aiming to meet a fundraising goal of $100,000. Thanks to the support of its staff, volunteers, Y members, board members and the entire community, the Y not only met this goal but surpassed it.

The 2024 Annual Support Campaign raised a staggering $120,409 as of Friday, May 17. Every dollar raised was a testament to the collective commitment to the Y’s mission and will support its financial aid efforts, ensuring that everyone can access its programs and services, regardless of their financial situation.

“This year, we had some fun with the campaign theme inspired by the Summer Olympics,” said Joanne Pingry, director of Mission Advancement at YMCA of the Foothills. “Our Y staff came together and implemented creative ways to fundraise [including] Ball for a Cause, Zumbathon, paint night, pancake breakfast, etc. Everyone came together for this and I’m proud that 100% of our staff contributed to this year’s campaign. Such support shows that we’re all genuinely behind our mission, ready to serve.”

Donations to the annual support campaign are more than just financial contributions. They are life-saving swim lessons, they are the building blocks of teamwork in youth sports, they are the adventures of summer camps, they are the leadership skills taught in the Y’s Youth and Government programs. Most importantly, the donations are opportunities made available to the entire community.

The YMCA of the Foothills is driven by a mission to organize, develop, finance and conduct programs for an association of individuals of all ages. By putting Christian principles into practice, its aim is to enrich the quality of lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially. Continued support is crucial in helping the Y fulfill this mission. Visit ymcafoothills.org/donate-now to contribute.