LCPC Celebrates 2024 Shining Stars

LCPC Parent Education announced Celso Amador, Michael Bonner and Gloria Hill as its 2024 Shining Star Award recipients. The recipients exemplify Parent Education’s commitment to strengthening families, both locally and globally. The Shining Star Award is presented to a person who “has had a significant impact on the community – especially its families and children.” Cards to honor these individuals may be sent to LCPC Parent Ed, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, CA 91011.

Director Anne Bierling noted that each recipient has provided tremendous support for the Parent Ed team.

“Celso has been blessing LCPC for over 17 years with his authentic servant’s heart, diligent work ethic and Godly biblical wisdom that inspires others,” she said. “Michael has been blessing LCPC for over 16 years with his infectious positivity, gentle, patient spirit, and amazing prayer cover for his colleagues. And Gloria has been blessing LCPC for over 30 years with her administrative brilliance and masterful multi-tasking making her the glue that holds LCPC together.”

Senior Pastor Ross Purdy praised the three stars as “excellent, dedicated and caring people who never seek recognition for their work yet continue to inspire everyone along the way. They are the true Shining Stars who make us all shine.”

Pastor Chuck Osburn added, “Michael is faithful, helpful, grateful and fun … always quick to serve others before himself.”

Of Gloria Hill, Pastor Chuck said, “In many ways, Gloria is the heart of LCPC … she’s at the center of most all our ministries … keeping a steady pulse on everything surrounding our community, our members and our staff with kindness, care and prayers.

The three recipients will be honored in a private celebration in May. Past Shining Star recipients include Parent Ed Founders Gail Hanson, Annie Latta Krach and Claudia Zentmyer (2014), Gary Demarest (2015), Sandy Ravana (2016), Nanette Brown (2017), Kathy Kovalcik (2018), Lynne Graves, Joanna Hurst and Eileen Young (posthumous) (2019), Anne Bierling (2020) and Sloan Walsh (2023).

Go to lacanadapc.org/parented for class listings, staff bios and online registration. Scholarships, payment plans and affordable childcare are available. La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. in La Canada.

Submitted by Amanda BAUGHMAN