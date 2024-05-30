Foothills Pride 2024 Celebrates Third Anniversary with a Community Festival

ST Forward presents the third annual Foothills Pride Festival on Saturday, June 1 at Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland from noon to 4 p.m. This is an opportunity for the foothills community to come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ neighbors.

The festival VIP lineup includes State Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assemblymember Laura Friedman and Councilmember Monica Rodriguez as well as representation from the office of Congressman Adam Schiff. The event will feature talented artists such as spoken word artist Jade Phoenix, musicians Ryan Cassatta and Tya, Calypso (winner of HBO’s “Legendary”) and The Village Poets. The Caroline Menjivar Scholarship will be awarded to an LGBTQ+ senior graduating from a foothills public high school.

The event will include resources and booths, including the Los Angeles County Dept. of Mental Health, El Proyecto del Barrio, La Vida Care, Council District 7, the Los Angeles Public Library and Theodore Payne Foundation, among others. Food will be provided by King Tut, Sreyvegan and El Mariachi Loco. For a complete list of presenters, speakers, vendors, resource organizations, sponsors and more, visit the event’s website at Foothills Pride 2024 | STFORWARD.