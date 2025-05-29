People Making News

Harvey Mudd College conferred bachelor of science degrees upon the following local students at its 67th commencement ceremony:

Emilynne S. Newsom of La Canada Flintridge received a bachelor of science degree with a joint major in computer science and mathematics. Newsom attended Marlborough School. Leif-Ansell Shomali of Montrose received a bachelor of science degree with a major in chemistry, graduating with distinction. Shomali attended Crescenta Valley High School.

Harvey Mudd College is a premier liberal arts college specializing in science, engineering and mathematics. The College’s mission is to prepare engineers, scientists and mathematicians to become leaders in their fields and understand the impact of their work on society. Students learn to problem-solve in a hands-on, collaborative environment; do research alongside outstanding faculty; and develop leadership skills to benefit an increasingly technological world.

Located in Claremont Harvey Mudd College is a member of The Claremont Colleges Consortium.

_________________________

Gabrielle Xena Stanton of Sunland received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering, chemistry minor from Clarkson University.

Clarkson University is a leader in technological education, research, innovation and sustainable economic development. With its main campus in Potsdam, New York and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, Clarkson faculty have a direct impact on more than 7,800 students annually through nationally recognized undergraduate and graduate STEM designated degrees in engineering, business, science and health professions; executive education, industry-relevant credentials and K-12 STEM programs. Alumni earn salaries among the top 2% in the nation: one in five already leads in the c-suite. To learn more go to www.clarkson.edu.

_________________________

John Wallace of Glendale has graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, majoring in accounting.

The college graduated 520 students at the end of the academic year. It was the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school was named one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It offers outstanding academics, faith life, strong athletic programs and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.